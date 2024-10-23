In a shocking turn of events, Mumbai’s prestigious Khar Gymkhana has cancelled the membership of Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues. The decision, made during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), came in light of allegations that her father, Ivan Rodrigues, conducted religious activities on the club’s premises. This development has sparked widespread discussion, not just in sporting circles, but across the city.

The Root of the Controversy

Khar Gymkhana, one of Mumbai’s oldest clubs, has a strict constitution that prohibits the propagation of religious activities. According to club members, Jemimah's father allegedly breached these rules by using the club’s facilities to organize multiple religious gatherings under the banner of “Brother Manuel Ministries.”

Shiv Malhotra, a senior member of the Khar Gymkhana managing committee, explained the situation in detail: “Over the past year, Ivan Rodrigues held around 35 meetings in the club’s Presidential Hall, which was booked at a discounted rate through Jemimah's honorary membership. This not only violated the club's policies but also blocked other members from utilizing the space.”

These gatherings, Malhotra added, involved large-scale activities, including dancing, expensive music equipment, and projection screens. Several club members raised concerns, claiming that this was not only a breach of club rules but also disrupted the daily operations.

Jemimah’s Membership Under Scrutiny

In 2023, Jemimah Rodrigues, who has brought immense pride to India with her cricketing achievements, was granted a three-year honorary membership at Khar Gymkhana. The club, known for supporting athletes like PV Sindhu and Leander Paes, had welcomed her with open arms. However, it was her father’s misuse of these privileges that led to the revocation of her membership.

The backlash against Ivan Rodrigues wasn’t merely about the gatherings but the manner in which the space was booked. According to Malhotra, Jemimah’s father took advantage of her membership to sidestep normal booking protocols and secure the hall at concessional rates, depriving other members of access for personal events. "This is unacceptable,” Malhotra asserted, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

A Politically Motivated Move?

However, the decision to revoke Jemimah's membership has not been without controversy. Khar Gymkhana president, Vivek Devnani, hinted that the allegations could be politically motivated, given the timing of the club’s upcoming managing committee and trustee elections.

“Considering that Khar Gymkhana is due for elections, it’s important to view these accusations with caution. No solid evidence has been presented regarding any wrongdoing, and the facilities were booked according to our rules,” said Devnani. He further emphasized that the honorary membership was granted to Jemimah due to her sporting excellence and not for any misuse of privileges.

The Impact on Jemimah Rodrigues

For Jemimah Rodrigues, this controversy is a deviation from her illustrious cricket career. Known for her elegance on the field, she has been a crucial part of the Indian women’s cricket team. Having played three Tests, 30 ODIs, and 104 T20Is, she has amassed significant runs across formats, including a standout performance in the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The decision to cancel her membership, although centered around her father’s actions, places Jemimah in an uncomfortable position. Despite the revocation, many fans and members of the cricketing community continue to rally behind her, separating her professional achievements from this unfortunate personal controversy.

Upholding Rules and Ethics

Khar Gymkhana’s decision brings attention to the delicate balance between honoring sports icons and upholding institutional rules. While Jemimah’s cricketing legacy remains untarnished, her father’s actions serve as a reminder that membership privileges come with responsibilities.

The club's move underscores its commitment to fairness and transparency. As a place of gathering for some of Mumbai’s elite, Khar Gymkhana's integrity depends on the equal treatment of all members, irrespective of their celebrity status.