Explained: Why Major League Cricket Is Not Recognised By ICC As Official T20 Tournament

Major League League 2023 is the latest T20 league which has been launched by USA. The competition has attracted lots of cricket fans following the involvement of numerous international stats. However, the competition will operate without any official status and records achieved during the tournament will not reflect on the players career stats playing in the league.

Why is MLC 2023 not counted as an official T20 tournament?

The Major League Cricket has been sanctioned by USA cricket after their dispute with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), the league organisers. When the country's official administrative body allowed the league to take place, the International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned the league as well. The approval by ICC allowed members to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their cricketers participating in the tournament.

cre Trending Stories

If the league was not sanctioned by ICC, the tournament would have been termed as Disapproved Cricket, with members requested not to provide NOCs to their players.

Our domestic boys were shining bright tonight



Who enjoyed the first-ever match of #MajorLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/lTmsrBlztT — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 14, 2023

Whichever tournament is not approved following ICC's guidelines, is an unsanctioned league. Players who take part in these kind of tournaments face major consequences. The Indian Cricket League (2007 and 2009), was deemed as a "rebel league" with all players facing bans in other events.

The MLC lacks official legitimacy because it is taking place in the USA, an Associate nation. The MLC is still a valid competition despite its lack of official recognition. Simply said, it indicates that the players' tournament records won't be included in their career statistics.

Both the 2018 and 2019 Global T20 Canada events and this year's ILT20, which was hosted by the United Arab Emirates, a non-Full-Member nation, also lacked official status.

Coming back to MLC 2023, a total of six teams are playing in the tournament. The tournament kickstarts on July 14. The good news for Indian fans is that the league will be available to watch in India. There are going to be 19 matches played in this tournament for 18 days. Four of the six teams in this tournament are backed by IPL franchises.