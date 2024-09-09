EXPLAINED: Why Mohammed Shami & Shreyas Iyer Were Not Selected For IND vs BAN 1st Test?

Cricket fans were abuzz when the Indian squad for the first Test against Bangladesh was announced on September 9, 2024. While the return of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah made headlines, the absence of key players like Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami left many supporters scratching their heads. These two players, both pivotal in their own right, have been crucial to India’s success in recent years. So, why were they excluded? Let’s delve deeper into the reasons behind these surprising omissions.

Shreyas Iyer’s Omission: A Result of Form and Fitness Struggles

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the more dynamic batsmen in India’s limited-overs setup, but his performances in red-ball cricket have not been as consistent. His exclusion from the first Test squad may seem perplexing at first, especially given his recent half-century in the Duleep Trophy, but a closer look at his performances this year reveals why the selectors might have been hesitant.

Iyer struggled through a difficult 2024 in the longer formats. Earlier in the year, he was sidelined due to an injury sustained during the Test series against England. This setback not only kept him out of action but also led to his removal from BCCI's central contracts, further complicating his path back to the Test team.

While Iyer did help guide Kolkata Knight Riders to their IPL 2024 title win, his red-ball form has not mirrored that success. His recent performances in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament and Duleep Trophy were underwhelming, which perhaps signaled to the selectors that he wasn’t quite ready to regain his spot in the middle order.

Moreover, the competition for middle-order spots in the Indian Test team has intensified, with emerging players like Sarfaraz Khan and the consistent KL Rahul staking strong claims. This increased competition has undoubtedly pushed Iyer down the pecking order, making his road back to the Test side even tougher.

Mohammed Shami: A Patient Wait for Full Recovery

Mohammed Shami, a vital cog in India’s pace attack, has been dealing with injuries that have kept him out of the team for a significant portion of 2024. Despite being tipped for a potential return, Shami’s name was conspicuously missing from the squad list for the first Test against Bangladesh. However, this decision seems to be more about ensuring that Shami is fully fit before he is reintroduced into the international fold.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had hinted at Shami’s potential return, but it appears the team management and selectors are playing the long game, prioritizing Shami’s full recovery over rushing him back into action. He is expected to represent Bengal in the upcoming Ranji Trophy, which kicks off on October 11, to regain match fitness and make himself available for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand.

There is speculation that Shami could miss at least the first Test of the New Zealand series as well, signaling that India is keen to ease him back into competitive cricket. Given Shami’s importance to India’s pace attack, especially with major tours and tournaments on the horizon, ensuring his long-term fitness is clearly a priority.

The Return of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah

While the exclusions of Iyer and Shami raised eyebrows, the squad announcement also brought exciting news for Indian cricket fans. Rishabh Pant is set to make his long-awaited return to Test cricket after a 20-month break. Pant's absence has been felt deeply, and his return not only bolsters India's middle order but also adds the aggressive strokeplay that has made him a fan favorite.

Virat Kohli also returns to the squad after missing the previous home series against England due to the birth of his second child. His inclusion is a testament to India’s resolve to field a full-strength side against Bangladesh, especially with the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle gaining momentum.

Another significant return is that of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been absent from the squad since the T20 World Cup. Bumrah’s presence will undoubtedly strengthen India's bowling attack, with his ability to swing the ball both ways making him a key asset in subcontinental conditions.

The Road Ahead: India’s Strategy Against Bangladesh

With the series kicking off on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India will be looking to get off to a strong start against Bangladesh. The second and final Test will take place at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, starting on September 27. While the absence of Iyer and Shami might pose some initial concerns, the Indian squad is stacked with talent, ready to prove its mettle against a competitive Bangladeshi side.

The spotlight will be on the returning players—Pant, Kohli, and Bumrah—but India’s younger crop of talent will also need to step up. As for Iyer and Shami, their time will come again, but for now, it’s a patient waiting game as they work on their form and fitness.