EXPLAINED: Why Shakib Al Hasan Was Biting Mysterious Black Strap During IND vs BAN 2nd Test

In a riveting encounter during the second Test match between India and Bangladesh held in Chennai, former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan caught the attention of fans and analysts alike by chewing on a mysterious black strap wrapped around his neck while batting. This peculiar sight prompted a flurry of questions about its purpose and significance, particularly in light of Shakib's ongoing battle with an eye condition that has influenced his game.

A Unique Solution to a Challenging Problem

The black strap, as revealed by Shakib’s mentor, Mohammad Salahuddin, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician, Dr. Debashish Chowdhury, is a self-devised mechanism aimed at helping Shakib maintain the correct head position while at the crease. After facing challenges due to Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC), a condition that leads to fluid buildup under the retina, Shakib has been working hard to adapt his batting technique.

"Shakib came up with this strap. It’s completely his idea, designed to help him hold his head position while batting," explained Dr. Chowdhury. This innovative approach marks a shift from his previous reliance on a neck brace, which he found less effective.

Understanding Shakib's Eye Condition

Shakib’s struggle with his eye condition has been well documented, leading to significant changes in his game. The 36-year-old allrounder has consulted various ophthalmologists across Chennai, London, Dhaka, and Singapore, all confirming his diagnosis of CSC. The condition not only distorts vision but has also impacted his performance on the field.

“Given the trouble he experiences with his dominant eye, it can severely affect how he sees the ball,” Salahuddin noted. As a result, Shakib has devoted considerable time to perfecting his head positioning to ensure optimal sighting of the ball.

The Evolution of a Player's Technique

The use of the strap is not merely a gimmick; it is part of Shakib's ongoing effort to refine his batting stance. Bangladesh’s batting coach, David Hemp, acknowledged that this method has been part of Shakib’s training regimen for several months. “He feels comfortable using the strap and believes it aids his head position,” Hemp remarked.

Shakib has been seen frequently practicing his batting stance and experimenting with the strap, signaling his determination to adapt his game. “He’s been trying this method during practice to see if it can help him manage his eye condition better,” Salahuddin explained, adding that this is still a trial-and-error process for Shakib.

A Mixed Bag of Performances

Despite Shakib's innovative approach, his performance in the Chennai Test was less than stellar. While he struggled with the bat, scoring poorly, his bowling was also a concern, as he conceded over six runs an over across his 21 overs. Questions about a possible finger injury added to the scrutiny surrounding his performance.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto defended Shakib's position in the team during the post-match press conference, highlighting the veteran's commitment and hard work. "I evaluate how much effort a player is putting into their game. Shakib’s dedication is unwavering, even when the results aren't ideal," he stated.