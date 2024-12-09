EXPLAINED: Why Shubman Gill Bat With A Red Handkerchief In His Pocket In IND vs AUS 2nd Test?

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between India and Australia has captured the attention of cricket fans worldwide, with the second Test in Adelaide becoming a focal point of intrigue. Among the many talking points, one of the most curious has been the sight of Indian opener Shubman Gill batting with a red handkerchief tucked into his pocket. The image quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread curiosity and speculation among fans. Is it superstition, or is there a deeper personal connection behind this practice? Let’s dive into the story behind this quirky habit of Gill, shedding light on why the young Indian star wears the red handkerchief.

Also Read: World Test Championship Final Qualification Scenario For India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies & England - In Pics

The Red Handkerchief: Not a Superstition

Shubman Gill, known for his composure and flair at the crease, has been a revelation in Indian cricket. As he took his position to bat in the second Test against Australia, with the red handkerchief visible in his pocket, fans on social media couldn’t help but question its significance. While some assumed it was a superstition, Gill was quick to dispel this myth.

In a candid interview on the YouTube channel 'The Grade Cricketer,' Gill shared the real reason behind his unusual accessory. "It’s not a superstition," he clarified. He explained that his habit of carrying a red handkerchief goes back to his early cricketing days, during his time in under-19 cricket, when players in India were required to wear white clothing for red-ball cricket. "In India, you don’t play white-ball cricket until a certain age group, like U-19s," Gill elaborated. He further mentioned that it was during these formative years, while playing with the red ball, that he first began wearing a handkerchief. It wasn’t because of any superstition but simply because the red handkerchief appealed to him.

A Habit That Stuck With Him

It might sound trivial to some, but habits like these often hold more significance than meets the eye. Gill’s red handkerchief has become an integral part of his batting gear over the years. "I don’t know why I chose red, but I liked the color, and it just stuck with me," he said. For Gill, it became a comforting ritual, one he embraced as a personal trademark. As with many cricketers, when a player starts scoring runs while doing something specific, they often stick with it, hoping to replicate the success. This connection to his early career has made the red handkerchief a fixture during every innings.

The visual of Gill, often seen sporting the red handkerchief, became iconic, and even more so when he notched up a gritty 59 runs in the second Test against Australia, following his return after missing the first match due to injury. His performance in this pink-ball Test has kept the match thrilling, with India trailing by 29 runs as Day 1 came to a close. Fans, now more intrigued than ever by his habit, are eager to see how Gill’s consistency on the field mirrors the significance of this red handkerchief.

The Mental Aspect of Cricket: Insights From Rahul Dravid

Gill also opened up about the mental side of the game, crediting the legendary Rahul Dravid for shaping his approach to cricket. During his U-19 days at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Dravid, known for his astute understanding of the game, emphasized mental resilience over technical adjustments. "Dravid doesn’t focus on technical changes; it’s about the mental game and how you approach cricket as an individual," Gill explained. This insight from one of India’s greatest batsmen has helped shape Gill into the composed and methodical player we see today.

The Significance of the Ongoing Series



As India faces off against Australia in this crucial second Test, there’s more at stake than just individual performances. India, having won the first Test by a massive margin of 295 runs, now seeks to extend their lead in the five-match series. With an eye on securing a spot in the World Test Championship final in 2025, every match in this series is pivotal. Shubman Gill, along with the rest of the Indian team, will be looking to build on their momentum and make a mark in the ongoing contest.