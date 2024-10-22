EXPLAINED: Why Team India Added Washington Sundar, 5th Bowling Option In Squad Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test At Pune?

In a move that has sparked widespread discussion, India has added all-rounder Washington Sundar to their squad for the upcoming second Test against New Zealand, slated to take place in Pune. This decision, coming after India’s disappointing defeat in the first Test, has raised questions about its rationale, particularly considering the already strong spin bowling lineup. Why has India opted for a fifth spin option, and what impact could this have on the series? Let’s delve into the reasons behind this strategic inclusion.

Also Read: Who Is Kagiso Rabada’s Girlfriend? All About South African Rapper Sho Madjozi - In Pics

A Reaction to the First Test Setback

India's eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in Bengaluru was a historic one, marking New Zealand's first Test win on Indian soil since 1988. The result not only handed New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series but also exposed some chinks in India’s armor. With three spinners—Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav—already in the playing XI, India’s bowling seemed formidable on paper. However, their inability to capitalize on crucial moments highlighted the need for a more versatile bowling option.

Enter Washington Sundar, the 25-year-old all-rounder who has proven himself in both the bowling and batting departments. Sundar’s inclusion ahead of the Pune Test appears to be a move not only aimed at strengthening India's bowling attack but also adding depth to the batting lineup, a crucial factor given recent injuries and dips in form.

Injuries and Batting Woes

The addition of Sundar can be attributed largely to the batting concerns plaguing India. Opener Shubman Gill is reportedly dealing with a stiff neck, while Rishabh Pant is recovering from a knee injury that limits his effectiveness. KL Rahul, who has been under scrutiny for his lackluster performance in the first Test, has failed to provide the solidity India needs at the top of the order.

These injuries and underwhelming performances prompted a request from the Gautam Gambhir-led team management to include Sundar, a move that could see him slot into the middle order. His ability to anchor the innings while providing spin support gives India much-needed flexibility as they head into the second Test.

Sundar’s Potential Role in Pune

Although India already boasts a trio of world-class spinners in Ashwin, Jadeja, and Kuldeep, Sundar’s inclusion is strategic. His off-spin provides variety to a bowling attack that is otherwise dominated by left-arm spin and leg-spin. More importantly, Sundar has consistently showcased his ability to score valuable runs down the order—a trait that India will hope to capitalize on, especially on a track that traditionally offers spin but also requires resilient batting.

In his short Test career, Sundar has made his mark in high-pressure situations. His memorable debut during the 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he not only contributed with the ball but also played a match-saving innings with the bat, showcased his all-round capabilities. With 265 runs and six wickets in just four Tests, Sundar’s ability to rise to the occasion makes him an ideal candidate to bolster India’s chances in Pune.

Tactical Shift or Desperation?

Some critics have questioned whether the addition of a fifth spinner indicates desperation from the Indian side. After all, India’s spin trio has been successful on home soil for years. However, this move is more about tactical flexibility than panic. The Indian team management, led by captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, appears to be hedging their bets by adding a player who can contribute in multiple departments.

Sundar’s ability to adapt to the conditions in Pune—known for assisting spinners—could be a game-changer. Whether India chooses to drop one of their three existing spinners or opts for an all-spin attack with Sundar’s inclusion remains to be seen, but the team is certainly not leaving any stone unturned.

Rohit Sharma’s Confidence in the Squad



Despite the setback in the first Test, captain Rohit Sharma remains confident in his team’s ability to bounce back. At the post-match presentation, Sharma acknowledged the team’s shortcomings but emphasized that the group has been in similar situations before. "We lost a game against England and won four games after that. Two Test matches to go and we know exactly what is needed from each one of us," said Sharma, indicating that India is ready to make the necessary adjustments.