Sachin tendulkar

'External forces can be spectators but not participants': Sachin Tendulkar hits back at Rihanna

Rihanna on Tuesday in a tweet tried to highlight the ongoing protests happening in the national capital and shared a news story of internet shutdown across the protest sites. Former India left-arm spinner and Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council member Pragyan Ojha also hit back at Rihanna for commenting on the on-going farmer’s protest in India.  

&#039;External forces can be spectators but not participants&#039;: Sachin Tendulkar hits back at Rihanna
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (PTI/File Photo)

A day after Rihanna extended her support to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws in New Delhi, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in a cryptic tweet hit back at the international pop star. Taking to Twitter, the former India cricketer said that the "sovereignty" of India cannot be compromised and advised foreign citizens not to participate in the internal matters of the country.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation," Tendulkar tweeted. 

Rihanna on Tuesday in a tweet tried to highlight the ongoing protests happening in the national capital and shared a news story of internet shutdown across the protest sites. 

Violence broke out at several parts of the Delhi-NCR region on India's 72nd Republic Day, when agitated farmers broke barricades and forced their way into the national capital. The protestors also entered the iconic Red Fort and also unfurled their flags from its ramparts. 

Former India left-arm spinner and Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council member Pragyan Ojha also hit back at Rihanna for commenting on the on-going farmer’s protest in India. 

"We don`t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters," says former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha after international pop sensation Rihanna extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India. 

Tags:
Sachin tendulkar
