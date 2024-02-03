Fact Check: Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule To Take Place In Pakistan Shifted To Japan?

The cricketing world is abuzz with rumours suggesting a surprising shift of the Champions Trophy 2025 from Pakistan to Japan. However, a closer look reveals that this trending news is nothing more than a fan-created joke, lacking any official announcement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Contrary to the speculation, Japan does possess a cricket ground—Sano International Cricket Ground. Situated in Sano, Tochigi-ken, this facility, established in 2009, stands as Japan's premier cricketing venue. The ground boasts a capacity of 2000 and is the headquarters of the Japan Cricket Association, having hosted international games.

So according Aus commentator the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will apparently be moved from Pakistan to Japan.



Don't know how true this is but it definitely doesn't sound right. Nah surely not ____ But then again if it means more money to the ICC then just maybe ____#CricketTwitter https://t.co/w6jVRAGYIZ — Lawrence Bailey _ __ (@LawrenceBailey0) February 2, 2024

Champions Trophy 2025 Hosting Rights in Question

Recent reports have stirred doubts about Pakistan retaining hosting rights for the Champions Trophy 2025. Speculations indicate a possible shift to the United Arab Emirates or a hybrid model similar to the Asia Cup, with matches scheduled in different countries.

India's Stance and Historical Context

The Indian cricket team's historical reluctance to tour Pakistan is a significant factor influencing the Champions Trophy's fate. Political tensions have limited bilateral visits, with matches confined to ICC events and the Asia Cup since 2006. However, the recent approval for the Davis Cup team to travel to Pakistan after 60 years might set a precedent for the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan Cricket Board's Appeal

The PCB has urged the ICC to sign the hosting rights agreement for the Champions Trophy 2025, emphasizing compensation if India refuses to participate due to political and security reasons. The PCB advocates an independent security agency in case of security concerns, citing successful tours by other teams in Pakistan.

Davis Cup Team's Visit as a Precedent

The Indian government's approval for the Davis Cup team's visit to Pakistan opens a window of possibility for the Indian cricket team's participation in the Champions Trophy. This significant move, after a hiatus of over 60 years, could pave the way for a breakthrough in cricketing relations between India and Pakistan.