CRISTIANO RONALDO

Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Really Display MS Dhoni's No. 7 Jersey?

The claim that Ronaldo had MS Dhoni’s No. 7 jersey on his wall quickly spread through social media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 08:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a recent social media buzz, a video posted by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo set the internet abuzz with claims that he had MS Dhoni's iconic No. 7 jersey framed on his wall. This speculation ignited excitement among sports fans, blending the worlds of cricket and football. However, let’s dive into the details and separate fact from fiction.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Viral Video

On August 15, 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a video from his personal space on X.com (formerly Twitter). The footage showcased his stylish interior, but it was the framed yellow jersey on his wall that drew the attention of keen-eyed fans. The jersey prominently displayed the number 7, which led some viewers to jump to the conclusion that it was MS Dhoni’s famed jersey from his cricketing days.

Ronaldo, a football icon known for his prolific career and multiple accolades, including the record for the most goals scored in international matches, has always been a prominent figure on social media. His posts often attract significant attention, and this latest video was no exception.

The Claim: MS Dhoni's Jersey on Ronaldo's Wall?

The claim that Ronaldo had MS Dhoni’s No. 7 jersey on his wall quickly spread through social media. Dhoni, the celebrated former captain of the Indian cricket team, wore No. 7 throughout his illustrious career. The idea that Ronaldo, a football star with a global following, would display the jersey of a cricketing legend added a layer of intrigue.

However, this claim appears to be a misconception. The yellow jersey visible in Ronaldo’s video does not belong to MS Dhoni. Rather, it is associated with Ronaldo’s current club, Al-Nassr. Since signing with the Saudi Pro League team in January 2023, Ronaldo has sported Al-Nassr’s yellow kit, which prominently features the number 7 he has worn for most of his career.

Ronaldo’s Number 7 Legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s affinity for the number 7 is well-documented. He began his professional career wearing No. 7 at Manchester United and later wore it at Real Madrid, Juventus, and back to Manchester United. When he joined Al-Nassr, he continued wearing No. 7, maintaining his signature number throughout his career.
In contrast, MS Dhoni’s No. 7 jersey is a significant part of his cricket legacy. Dhoni’s tenure as captain of the Indian cricket team was marked by his strategic brilliance and cool demeanor, earning him immense respect and admiration. The No. 7 jersey became synonymous with his leadership and success in international cricket.

The Reality Behind the Jersey

To clarify, the jersey in Ronaldo’s video is indeed an Al-Nassr kit. Al-Nassr’s colors are yellow, which aligns with the color seen in the video. The confusion likely arose due to the similarity in jersey numbers and colors, but there is no direct connection between Ronaldo’s jersey and Dhoni’s cricketing memorabilia.

