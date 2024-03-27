Advertisement
Cricket
MS DHONI

Fact Check: Did Matheesha Pathirana Touch MS Dhoni’s Feet Before Bowling In IPL 2024 CSK vs GT Game?

A closer examination reveals the genuine intention behind the act - Pathirana was merely picking up his bowling marker.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a clash that not only showcased the sheer talent of cricketing giants but also highlighted the essence of sportsmanship, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stamped their dominance with a resounding 63-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT). Amidst the flurry of boundaries and wickets, one particular moment that stood out was Matheesha Pathirana touching MS Dhoni's feet, but was he actually doing it?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by div_yumm (@divtweets)

The match was not just about boundaries and wickets; it was about the camaraderie and respect shared among players. Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana's heartfelt gesture towards the legendary MS Dhoni before commencing his bowling spell garnered widespread admiration. The video capturing Pathirana touching Dhoni's feet circulated rapidly across social media platforms, eliciting a wave of appreciation from fans worldwide. However, a closer examination reveals the genuine intention behind the act - Pathirana was merely picking up his bowling marker, displaying a gesture of reverence towards the cricketing icon in the process.

Stellar Performances Steer CSK to Victory

As the cricketing spectacle unfolded, it was a tale of exemplary performances that paved the way for CSK's commanding triumph. Shivam Dube's explosive 51 off 23 balls, Rachin Ravindra's aggressive 46, and Ruturaj Gaikwad's composed 46 set the stage for a formidable total of 206/6. Deepak Chahar's incisive bowling, claiming crucial wickets including that of GT's skipper Shubman Gill, further solidified CSK's grip on the game. Chahar's figures of 2/28, coupled with Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande's clinical spells, dismantled GT's batting lineup, restricting them to 143/8.

Analysis and Key Takeaways

CSK's comprehensive victory not only propelled them to the top of the points table but also showcased their prowess in all facets of the game. The meticulous planning evident in their batting onslaught, coupled with disciplined bowling and agile fielding, underscores their status as formidable contenders in the tournament. Furthermore, the spirit of sportsmanship displayed by Pathirana towards Dhoni exemplifies the mutual respect and camaraderie that transcends the boundaries of competition.



