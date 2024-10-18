Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2808363https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/fact-check-did-richa-ghosh-skip-new-zealand-odis-for-class-12-exams-2808363.html
NewsCricket
RICHA GHOSH

Fact Check: Did Richa Ghosh Skip New Zealand ODIs for Class 12 Exams?

A notable absence will be Richa Ghosh, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, who will miss the series to focus on her Class 12 board exams.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fact Check: Did Richa Ghosh Skip New Zealand ODIs for Class 12 Exams?

The upcoming three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand promises to be a pivotal moment for Indian women's cricket. Scheduled in Ahmedabad from October 24 to 29, this series marks a fresh start following India's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup in the UAE. Harmanpreet Kaur, under scrutiny for India's T20 World Cup performance, continues to lead the squad. The team's early exit, exacerbated by a critical defeat to New Zealand in the opener, has spurred introspection and the infusion of new talent.

Also Read: Meet Rachin Ravindra’s Girlfriend, Premila Morar - In Pics

Richa Ghosh's Absence

A notable absence will be Richa Ghosh, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, who will miss the series to focus on her Class 12 board exams. Ghosh, a fixture in the team since her debut at 16, has been pivotal but her absence opens doors for fresh faces.

New Faces and Fresh Hopes

The Women’s Selection Committee has introduced four debutants: seam-bowling allrounders Sayali Satghare and Saima Thakor, legspinner Priya Mishra, and middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis. These selections highlight a strategic shift towards youth and versatility.

Retained Core Despite Setbacks

Despite the changes, continuity defines the squad. Veterans like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues remain pivotal. Their experience, alongside the exuberance of new talent, aims to restore India's competitive edge.

Preparations and Expectations

The team's preparations have been meticulous, with an eye on reclaiming momentum. Fresh from India A’s successful tour of Australia, where these newcomers showcased their potential, expectations are high for a revamped, spirited performance.

Looking Ahead: Series Dynamics

The series opener at Narendra Modi Stadium sets the stage for redemption. With the spotlight on leadership and performance, India seeks to turn the tide against a formidable New Zealand side known for their resilience in crunch situations.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?
Dna videos
DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed
Dna videos
DNA: Is Delhi Airport Waqf Board Property?
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar’s Bold Move in Pakistan, shows India’s strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Potatoes Seized in Food Safety Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Warns on Demographic Change
DNA Video
DNA: Maid fed the family roti mixed with urine, but why?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK