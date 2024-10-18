Fact Check: Did Richa Ghosh Skip New Zealand ODIs for Class 12 Exams?

The upcoming three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand promises to be a pivotal moment for Indian women's cricket. Scheduled in Ahmedabad from October 24 to 29, this series marks a fresh start following India's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup in the UAE. Harmanpreet Kaur, under scrutiny for India's T20 World Cup performance, continues to lead the squad. The team's early exit, exacerbated by a critical defeat to New Zealand in the opener, has spurred introspection and the infusion of new talent.

Richa Ghosh's Absence

A notable absence will be Richa Ghosh, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, who will miss the series to focus on her Class 12 board exams. Ghosh, a fixture in the team since her debut at 16, has been pivotal but her absence opens doors for fresh faces.

New Faces and Fresh Hopes

The Women’s Selection Committee has introduced four debutants: seam-bowling allrounders Sayali Satghare and Saima Thakor, legspinner Priya Mishra, and middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis. These selections highlight a strategic shift towards youth and versatility.

Retained Core Despite Setbacks

Despite the changes, continuity defines the squad. Veterans like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues remain pivotal. Their experience, alongside the exuberance of new talent, aims to restore India's competitive edge.

Preparations and Expectations

The team's preparations have been meticulous, with an eye on reclaiming momentum. Fresh from India A’s successful tour of Australia, where these newcomers showcased their potential, expectations are high for a revamped, spirited performance.

Looking Ahead: Series Dynamics

The series opener at Narendra Modi Stadium sets the stage for redemption. With the spotlight on leadership and performance, India seeks to turn the tide against a formidable New Zealand side known for their resilience in crunch situations.