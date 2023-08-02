Fact Check: Did Yashasvi Jaiswal Sell Pani-Puris With His Father As Viral Photo Shows? Know Truth Here

Yashasvi Jaiswal has got off to a terrific start in his international career, with a knock of 171 in his debut Test innings, not so long ago. As soon as he did so, an old photo that keeps coming up on social media every now and then went viral again. The photo has Yashasvi with a Pani Puri seller and the every time this photo comes up on social media, people believe that it is Yashasvi's father in the pic. However, this claim is completely untrue.

Which photo and video of Yashavi are we talking about? The one below:



From helping his father at his pani-puri thela just outside the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, to scoring a majestic 124 in IPL's 1000th match in the same Wankhede Stadium , Yashasvi Jaiswal, you've come a long way!#YashasviJaiswal pic.twitter.com/dC3Sc9awpl — _ _ _ ___ (@Bckbncher) May 2, 2023

So, who is in this photograph with Yashasvi and is the story of him selling Paani Puris incorrect too? Yashasvi's childhood coach Jwala Singh has all the answers. Jwala is the man who discovered Yashasvi. He said that the story of Yashasvi selling Paani Puris with his father is fake. Jwala, however, admitted that Yashasvi used to help some Paani Puri sellers by filling in for them at times but his father is not a Paani Puri seller.

Yashasvi had shifted to tents near Azad Maidan as his father was financially helpless to get him a room to live in Mumbi. Yashasvi would train in the ground under the watchful eyes of Jwala and sleep inside the tents. Whenever he had time in his hands, he would help the Paani Puri sellers and got some money in return. But that money would be a meagre Rs 20 or 25. Jwala revealed in a chat with Crik Crak, a YouTube channel.

“On social media, a photo and a video went viral which shows Jaiswal standing next to a pani-puri guy claiming that he is his father. In 2018, when he was selected for the U-19’s for the first time, one of the TV channels had approached me, insisting on taking visuals of Jaiswal selling pani-puri. I was disappointed but the channel requested by saying that it is ‘normal’ and took the visuals anyway,” Jawala said.

The truth is that the TV news channel which had approached Yashasvi for an interview during his U19 days had asked him to reenact selling Pani-Puris. He was young and Yashasvi obliged to the request. However, even he must have not known that this video and photos will take shape of fake news. After Jwala Singh's clarification, it is now clear that the man besides Yashasvi was not his father.