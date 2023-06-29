Fact Check: Has ICC Released India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match Tickets Already?

The highly anticipated schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 has been released by International Cricket Council (ICC) recently with India vs Pakistan clash becoming the hot topic of the town once again as expected. The two arch-rivals will face each other for the eighth time in the ODI World Cup on October 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As a result, fans can't wait to buy tickets for the blockbuster game between India and Pakistan. One thing is for sure, BCCI would like to ignore a stampede-like situation which happened during the IPL in Ahmedabad and as a result we can expect the sale of tickets to be online.

With numerous reports suggesting that the sale of tickets will be starting soon in the month of July, there is still no official update from ICC about when the sale of tickets start online. (Here's Why Mohali Did Not Get To Host A Single Cricket World Cup 2023 Match; BCCI Vice-President Explains)

Where can you buy tickets for India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match?

Tickets will be available on Bookmyshow, Paytm, Paytm Insiders websites and app. The majority of tickets will be available for online procurement and a limited number will be reserved for offline purchase.

Room rentals in Ahmedabad have gone up nearly 10 times, with some hotels charging close to Rs 1 lakh, while many are already sold out for that day. On normal days, room rent in luxury hotels hovers between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 in the city. It has jumped to Rs 40,000, and Rs 1 lakh in some places, for October 15.

Team India's Schedule

The Indian team is scheduled to face Australia on the 8th of October, Afghanistan on the 11th of October, Pakistan on the 15th of October, Bangladesh on the 19th of October, New Zealand on the 22nd of October, England on the 29th of October, the winner of qualifier 2 on the 2nd of November, South Africa on the 5th of November, and the winner of qualifier 1 on the 11th of November. These high-stakes matches will test the mettle and determination of the Indian squad, propelling them closer to their long-cherished dream of securing ICC titles.