Fact Check: Is BCCI Making Sanju Samson Captain Of India For T20Is Vs West Indies?

The India tour of West Indies is not too far. The Test contingent will be landing in the Caribbean in the first week of July. The first Test match will begin on July 12 at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica. After the end of 2 Tests on July 24, India are also set to play 3 ODIs vs West Indies followed by 5 T20Is. Playing more T20Is than ODIs in the year of fifty-over World Cup makes little sense but that's how the Windies Cricket has come out with the schedule accepted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

While all the eyes are on the changes made in the Test squad, fans are also eager to know who makes the cut in ODI and T20Is squads. As per some reports, there are not going to be radical changes in the Test squad as BCCI do not appear to be in a mood to take the throw out poor performers from the team or make change of captain. Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the Indian side in Tests if he makes himself available.

Changes in ODI squad?

It is quite a a certainty that Rohit will be leading the ODI team and names like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli are likely to feature in the playing XI. The likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah may not be seen in the squad as they are headling thei respective injuries. But expect them to get fit by Asia Cup in August. Not to forget, Rishabh Pant is also in race against time to make the World Cup squad.

Will Sanju Samson lead against West Indies in T20Is?

There are several media reports floating on internet that Sanju Samson is going to lead India in the T20Is vs West Indies. These reports also state that there are going to be drastic changes made in the squad. But all of this is far from truth. The BCCI has not issued any statement regarding the same. There is no reason BCCI will try to fix something which is not broken and remove Hardik Pandya from captaincy. Pandya has been leading the national T20 side ever since India got knocked out of the T20 World Cup semi-final. The team has already gone through a transition.

Pandya has led India well too, winning series in New Zealand and two of them in India. There are no injury concerns for Hardik and expect him to be leading India in the T20Is vs two-time world champions West Indies.