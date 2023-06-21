Suryakumar Yadav's Uses Collage Of His 360 Degree Batting To Mark International Yoga Day

A list of Indian cricketers celebrated the International Day of Yoga by putting up pics of them doing various asanas including legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Joining the list was Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. But unlike Tendulkars and Sehwags, Surya put up an interesting post in the occasion of the International Yoga Day. SKY, as he is popularly known as, posted his different pics of playing all-around the ground. Surya used a collage of all these pics to make them look like different asanas of Yoga.

Take a look at Suryakumar's collage on International Yoga Day here:

Surya is among the best batters going around in the world, at the moment. He is known for his wide variety of shots, which is there to be seen during the T20Is and also in the Indian Premier League.

Sachin Tendulkar marks Yoga Day

As said earlier, Tendulkar marked the Yoga Day with a special post in which he put up pics of his asanas. Tendulkar wrote that "Yoga helps increase the teamwork between the body and the mind. Which is your favourite Yoga asana?" At the same time, Sehwag posted a video of doing a headstand to celebrate the International Day Of Yoga. Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha also celebrated the International Yoga Day with a special lost as he posted a pic of his doing an asana. "Embracing this ancient practice promotes physical and mental well-being, fostering harmony and inner peace. Let's unite in harnessing the power of yoga to cultivate mindfulness, reduce stress, and enhance overall health," tweeted Ojha.

Happy International Yoga Day! _____ Embracing this ancient practice promotes physical and mental well-being, fostering harmony and inner peace. Let's unite in harnessing the power of yoga to cultivate mindfulness, reduce stress, and enhance overall health. #InternationalYogaDay_ pic.twitter.com/m4jBRP4GyC June 21, 2023

Not to forget, Prime Minister also spoke on the importance of Yoga in our lives. Modi said that the propagation of Yoga was an extension of the ideal that this world is a one family. "We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through Yoga. We have to present the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as an example to the world," Modi said. "Yoga expands the inner vision and connects us with that consciousnes which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being," he added.