Fact Check: Is Cheteshwar Pujara Joining MS Dhoni's CSK In IPL 2024?

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
As the stage was set for a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the 29th match of the IPL 2024 season, veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara sent shockwaves through the CSK faithful with a cryptic social media post. Just hours before the highly anticipated showdown at the Wankhede Stadium, Pujara took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "#SupperKings looking forward to join you guys this season!" The post instantly went viral, with CSK fans buzzing with excitement at the prospect of the Test specialist's potential comeback to the yellow jersey.

Pujara's Checkered IPL Career

Pujara, who last played for CSK in the 2021 season, has been a journeyman in the IPL, representing four different franchises over the years. However, the 36-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the shortest format, amassing just 390 runs in 30 IPL matches at a modest average of 20.53 and a strike rate of 99.74.

Fans Eagerly Await Pujara's Potential Return

Nevertheless, Pujara's apparent eagerness to rejoin the five-time IPL champions has sparked a frenzy among the passionate Chennai fans. Many have welcomed the news with open arms, believing that Pujara's experience and solid batting could provide valuable depth to CSK's middle order.

A Twist in the Tale?

Others, however, were quick to point out the peculiar twist in Pujara's tweet, where he referred to the franchise as "#SupperKings" instead of the usual "Super Kings." This minor discrepancy has led to speculation that the post could be hinting at something entirely different, perhaps a separate event or initiative within the CSK ecosystem.

A Crucial Clash against Arch-Rivals

Regardless of the interpretation, the fact remains that Pujara's post has sent the CSK faithful into a frenzy, with many already envisioning the veteran batter donning the iconic yellow jersey once again. The timing of the announcement, just hours before a crucial clash against their arch-rivals, has only added to the drama and anticipation surrounding the potential comeback.

The Race for the Playoffs Heats Up

As the CSK team prepares to take on the mighty Mumbai Indians, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on Pujara and whether his cryptic message will translate into a sensational return to the side. With the race for the playoffs heating up, any addition to the CSK roster could prove pivotal in their quest for a fourth IPL title.

