Fact Check: Is T20 World Cup 2024 Shifting To UK From USA And West Indies?

The International Cricket Cound (ICC) and England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have stated that there is no decision of relocating the T20 World Cup 2024 from the Carribbean Island and the United States, as per a report from Cricbuzz.

"There is absolutely no truth to reports that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be moved from the West Indies and the USA," said an ECB spokesperson. "Since the event is organized by the ICC, their statement must be taken as binding and conclusive."

"Venue inspections have recently been concluded in both host territories, and planning for the event in June 2024 is in full swing," said the ICC spokesperson.

An ICC member dismissed these suggestions as creative speculation. "The 2024 event is scheduled for June, and the only other possible location is England. If someone were to ask the ECB if they can host in 2024, the answer would be crystal clear - they can't. So, the possibility doesn't even arise. Just a glance at the England venue fixtures for next year will confirm this to anyone observant enough," stated the member.

Coming to the Asian cricket council, ACC is likely to approve Pakistan Cricket Board`s (PCB) proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023, which includes Sri Lanka as the neutral venue where India can play their games.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the PCB`s model sees four -- and possibly five -- of the tournament`s 13 games being played in Pakistan. All the India-Pakistan games will be played in Sri Lanka, as will the final if India is involved.