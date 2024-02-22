Fact Check: Is Virat Kohli Returning For 5th Test vs England After Becoming Dad Again?

Since Virat Kohli has become dad again, the rumour is high on the internet that the former India captain is set to make a comeback to the Test side which is currently engaged in a five-match series vs England. On February 20, Virat and wife Anushka Sharma posted an announcement which had the details of the arrival of the baby boy. They have named him 'Akaay'.

Virat and Anushka's announcement note on Instagram read: "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

Ahead of the start of the Test series, BCCI had announced that Virat will be missing the first two Tests vs England due to personal reasons. The fans discussed what it could be that keeps Virat away from cricket. Rumours began that Virat's mother was not well. But his elder brother Vikas ended the rumours by posting an update on his Instagram, underlining the fact that their mother was fine.

Others had rightly guessed that Anushka was pregnant with their second child as she had been spotted during the World Cup last year and many events after it with a baby bump. However, these remain just speculations as unlike the last time, Virushka had kept mum on the birth of the child.

On February 20, the world got to know what those personal reasons were because of which Kohli missed the Tests vs England. As soon as the news was announced, rumours spread that Kohli may not join the India squad for the fourth Test but he could be flying to Dharamsala to play the fifth and final match. However, all of that is untrue.

In its squad announcement press release, BCCI had clearly mentioned that Virat was not available even for the last 3 Tests due to personal reasons and that the BCCI fully understands and supports his decision to be with family at this time.

Let us reiterate the fact that Kohli is reportedly in London right now and won't be taking part in the Test series vs England as he focuses on the well being of his wife and newly born Akaay.