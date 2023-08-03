Fact Check: Is Virat Kohli Wearing Watch Worth Rs 3.2 Crore While Travelling In LUXURY Private Jet To India From West Indies?

Virat Kohli chose to fly in a Private Jet from West Indies to India after the conclusion of the Tests and ODIs. Kohli, who did not take part in the 2nd and 3rd ODI, will be spending some time with family before he flies with the team to Sri Lanka for Asia Cup 2023. It is still to be known why Kohli opted for a Private Jet and did not fly out with the rest of the members who are not part of the T20I unit that has stayed back to play the five-match series.

It is to be noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not pay for Private Jet travels. That means Kohli has to spend his own money to come to India from Caribbean islands. The Charter Plane that Kohli took belongs to Air Charter Service. While cost of hiring a Private Jet is not available on the website, it is expected that the prices could be in lakhs. The exact price would depend on the distance of travel as well as the kind of Charter Plane one chooses.



Kohli had posted a picture of himself, posing in the Private Jet. He wrote: "Thank you @acs_aircharter and @capt.abupatel for arranging my flight and great service too." One fan on social media website spotted the watch that he was wearing and that too turned out to be a costly affair. But what's high cost to do with Kohli who earns a whopping Rs 1,000 crore and above annually from cricket and different commercial assignments as well as businesses he runs.

A fan however wrote the price of watch. Rs 3.2 crore. It blew away everyone on Twitter. However, the price mentioned here was wrong. Kohli is wearing a Rolex watch. The brand is Rolex Daytona With a White Dial. Upon searching its price, in Indian Rupees, its costs shows as 1,232,500 (A little more than Rs 12 lakh).

Kohli is among the richest cricketers in the world. Various brand sponsorships deals, cricketing fees and successful businesses is the reason he has reached new heights.