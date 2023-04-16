Fact Check: Simon Doull Denies Claims Of Torture In Pakistan Following Controversial Comments About Babar Azam

Former New Zealand cricketer and current commentator, Simon Doull, recently spoke out against fake news that had circulated regarding his alleged torture during his time in Pakistan as a commentator for the Pakistan Super League. Doull took to Instagram to clarify that the comments were not made by him or any official platform, but rather by a fake account with a personal agenda. He also urged people in both India and Pakistan to stop the hatred and vitriol towards one another. Zee News had also carried the report, but we stand corrected.

The fake quote was attributed to Geo News: “Living in Pakistan is like living in jail. I was not allowed to go out as Babar Azam fans were waiting for me. And I stayed in Pakistan without food for many days. Even I was mentally tortured, but by the grace of God, I somehow escaped from Pakistan.”

The news surfaced after Doull made comments on-air during a match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023. Doull had criticized Pakistan captain Babar Azam for slowing down his innings to reach a hundred. The right-hander eventually scored 115 off 65 balls, but the Zalmi lost the game by eight wickets with 10 balls to spare.

“It’s sad when so-called news channels publish false stories that are made up from fake social media accounts. Please note: Absolutely None of this is true. I loved my time in Pakistan and also love my time in India. Stop the hatred and vitriol towards one another, please. And stop publishing this for your own agenda you sad people,” Doull clarified

Despite Doull’s clarification that the comments about being tortured in Pakistan were fake, the incident highlights the dangers of misinformation and fake news in today’s world. The circulation of false information can have serious consequences, particularly in politically charged situations like the one between India and Pakistan.

Simon Doull’s recent experience with fake news underscores the importance of responsible media consumption and the need to exercise caution when sharing information. It is crucial to remember that political tensions should not spill over into other areas of life, particularly in the realm of sports, where players and fans should be able to enjoy the game without fear or animosity.