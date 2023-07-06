Fact Check: Was Tamannaah Bhatia Married To Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzaq?

Tamannaah Bhatia, the pan-India film star, continues to make headlines courtesy her brilliant performances in the movies. She recently featured in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 for which she has received massive praise. While the rumours of her relationship with actor Vijay Varma are not new, a new rumour has emerged that Tamannaah once got married to Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq. The two come from a completely different world. The rumours of their marriage are quite unbelievable. But how did this rumour start?

In 2017, both Tamannaah and Razzaq had visited a jewellery store launch in Dubai. They had posed together for a picture at the store and the photos instantly got viral. The rumour emerged from there that Tamannaah and Razzaq were engaged in Dubai. Back then, the actress had quashed all these claims. The photo circulated on social media in 2020 as well. And now the pictures are back into circulation again, in 2023, after Tamannaah’s latest releases.

Tamannaah was asked to comment on the rumours of her relationship with Razzaq again this year and like always, she laughed it off. She said that the question of marriage with Razzaq does not even rises as the cricketer is already happily married and blessed with two sons.



The 33-year-old actress, not to forget, a few years ago, was also linked with a US-based doctor after she ranted about the fake news related to her relationship. She had issued statement to clarify to the world that she was not on a 'husband shopping spree'. Her statement read: “One day it’s an actor, another day it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I’m on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don’t appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life. I am happily single at the moment and my parents aren’t groom hunting."

The actress had cleverly said that the only thing she was romancing was her cinematic endeavours. Tamannaah had said that she would herself inform the media about her relationship or marriage, the day there is something brewing. “The day I decide on going down that road, I will announce it to the world myself because the institute is consecrated, it’s not as casual as the numerous speculations being floated,” Tamannaah had said.