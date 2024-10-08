Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2804085https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/faf-du-plessis-does-a-rohit-sharma-dances-like-team-india-captain-after-winning-cpl-2024-video-goes-viral-watch-2804085.html
NewsCricket
FAF DU PLESSIS CPL 2024

Faf du Plessis Does A Rohit Sharma, Dances Like Team India Captain After Winning CPL 2024; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Following the triumph, captain Faf du Plessis made headlines not just for his leadership but for his celebratory gesture that echoed Rohit Sharma's iconic walk during India's T20 World Cup win earlier in the year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Faf du Plessis Does A Rohit Sharma, Dances Like Team India Captain After Winning CPL 2024; Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a historic moment for Caribbean cricket, the Saint Lucia Kings clinched their maiden Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title, defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets. The victory marked a culmination of years of perseverance for the Kings, who had steadily progressed from occasional playoff contenders to champions under the stewardship of former T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy.

Also Read: EXPLAINED: Why Harshit Rana Making India Debut At IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Is A Big Blow To KKR Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

A Triumph Against the Odds

Saint Lucia Kings' journey to the title was anything but straightforward. Facing a daunting chase on a challenging Providence track, they found themselves struggling at 51 for 4 early in their pursuit of 139 runs. However, a remarkable partnership between Aaron Jones and Roston Chase turned the tide. Jones, initially struggling to find his rhythm, exploded with a crucial 38 runs off just 12 balls, steering his team towards victory alongside Chase's steady innings.

Du Plessis's Moment of Emulation

Following the triumph, captain Faf du Plessis made headlines not just for his leadership but for his celebratory gesture that echoed Rohit Sharma's iconic walk during India's T20 World Cup win earlier in the year. Du Plessis's recreation of Sharma's famous strut captivated fans and went viral across social media platforms, drawing comparisons to other sporting legends' celebratory styles.

Strategic Brilliance and Team Effort

Du Plessis attributed the victory to a combination of strategic acumen and team effort. He praised the Kings' bowling unit for restricting Guyana to a modest total of 138/8, underscoring the importance of their positive mindset throughout the game. The captain's post-match reflections highlighted the significance of overcoming challenges, especially on foreign soil, and reflected on the squad's depth and resilience throughout the tournament.

A Momentous Occasion

For co-owner Preity Zinta, the triumph was particularly poignant, resonating with her aspirations for success in cricket leagues across different continents. The CPL victory not only bolstered the Kings' legacy but also set a precedent for future seasons, cementing their status as a formidable force in Caribbean cricket.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

Faf du Plessis CPL 2024Rohit Sharma celebrationSaint Lucia Kings win CPL 2024CPL 2024 final highlightsFaf du Plessis viral celebrationRohit Sharma iconic walkSaint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon WarriorsCPL 2024 championsFaf du Plessis leadership CPLTeam India T20 World CupRohit Sharma T20 World Cup momentFaf du Plessis imitation of Rohit SharmaPreity Zinta Saint Lucia KingsFaf du Plessis post-match interviewCPL 2024 winning teamRohit Sharma CPL inspirationSaint Lucia Kings first CPL titleFaf du Plessis and Rohit Sharma comparisonCPL 2024 standout performancesRoston Chase CPL 2024Aaron Jones CPL 2024 finalSaint Lucia Kings journey to CPL titleDaren Sammy coaching successGuyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2024Rohit Sharma World Cup celebration walkFaf du Plessis viral CPL momentCPL 2024 final analysisRohit Sharma cricket legacyFaf du Plessis winning strategyTeam India CPL inspiration.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
DNA Video
DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK