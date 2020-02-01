Faheem Ashraf, Bilal Asif recalled in Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests

Off-spinner Bilal Asif and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have been called back in the 16-member Pakistan squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh, beginning February 7 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

While Asif made his last appearance for the national side against New Zealand in December 2018, Ashraf was out of action since sustaining a groin injury ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka in December.

The duo has made their way back into the Pakistan squad on the back of their impressive performances in the Qaid-e-Azam Trophy in place of spinner Kashif Bhatti and left-arm quick Usman Shinwari. Ashraf smashed two fifties besides taking eight wickets in four innings he played for Central Punjab, while Asif returned with 43 wickets during the side's winning campaign.

Reflecting on the squad, head coach Misbah ul Haq revealed that the national selectors have followed horses for courses policy for the selection of team for the Test series against Bangladesh.



"I know the two players who have been left out will be disappointed, but they remain firmly within our plans for the red-ball cricket we are scheduled to play later this year," the International Cricket Council (ICC) official website quoted Misbah as saying.

"Bhatti has paved the way for Bilal Asif considering there are left-handed batters in the Bangladesh top and middle-order, while Faheem Ashraf has been preferred over Usman Shinwari due to his all-round abilities. Following our convincing victory in Karachi, I don't envisage any major changes in the playing line-up but we have tried to cover all our bases just in case the wicket has any surprises for us," he added.

Azhar Ali will continue to lead the Pakistan squad in the Bangladesh Test series, which will be a part of the World Test Championship.

Meanwhile, the second Test of the series between the two sides will be played during the second leg of the Pakistan tour at National Stadium in Karachi in April.

The full squad is as follows:

Azhar Ali (c), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shaan Masood, Yasir Shah