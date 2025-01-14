'Families And Wives Of Cricketers Will Not'...: BCCI Imposes Strict Guidelines After Consecutive Series Losses

Team India’s recent struggles in international cricket have prompted the BCCI to take drastic measures to address the challenges. Following a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a comprehensive review meeting was held to discuss the team’s performance and identify areas of improvement. The meeting was attended by captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

India’s Poor Performance In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The series against Australia exposed glaring issues in both batting and bowling. While Jasprit Bumrah emerged as a standout performer, claiming a remarkable 32 wickets the highest in the tournament the rest of the bowling unit appeared overly reliant on him. Similarly, the batting lineup failed to deliver consistent performances, with both young players and experienced veterans struggling to contribute runs.

BCCI’s New Guidelines

In response to these challenges, the BCCI has introduced a series of strict guidelines aimed at ensuring better discipline, focus, and team cohesion. Though no official statement has been made, the proposed measures are expected to bring significant changes to how the team operates during tours:

- Limited Family Stays During Tours

Players’ wives and family members will no longer be allowed to stay for the entirety of a tour.

On a 45-day tour, family members will be permitted to stay for a maximum of two weeks. Beyond that period, no exceptions will be entertained.

This decision has been taken to ensure players maintain optimum focus on their game.

- Mandatory Team Bus Travel

Players will be required to travel exclusively with the team on the official bus.

Individual travel arrangements, which were observed during the Australia series, will no longer be permitted.

This rule is aimed at fostering unity within the squad and minimizing distractions.

- Cricketers' wives will not be able to stay for the entire tour.

- A cricketer's family can stay for a maximum of 2 weeks during a 45 day tour.

- Every player needs to travel by team bus, separate travelling not allowed. (Abhishek Tripathi). pic.twitter.com/ysCyHRguCO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 14, 2025

These guidelines reflect the BCCI’s intent to bring about a cultural shift within the Indian cricket team. By limiting personal distractions and emphasizing collective travel, the board aims to enhance team bonding and improve performance on the field.

While the measures are expected to stir debate among players and fans, the BCCI believes they are necessary to address the inconsistency and underperformance that have plagued the team recently. If implemented, these rules will mark a turning point in Indian cricket, reinforcing discipline and accountability as key pillars for future success.

As the cricketing fraternity awaits an official announcement, these changes underscore the BCCI’s commitment to restoring Team India’s dominance in international cricket.