Fan calls Alyssa Healy-led Australia best in the world, receives memorable gift - WATCH

Alyssa Healy made the day memorable for a young fan after the match against England.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Alyssa Healy always connects with fans.
  • At Lord's, Healy demonstrated this trait.
  • She gifted the fan a pair of her wicket-keeping gloves.

Australia Women’s captain Alyssa Healy has always made the extra effort to be amongst her fans and make them feel special. She gave a glimpse of this trait once again at Lord’s when she walked up to a young fan after the match and gifted her a pair of her wicket-keeping gloves. The young fan named Evie has been following the Australian team for a while now. She came with her dad to an Ashes T20 in Chelmsford back in 2019. This was when Alyssa Healy spotted the Aussie kid in the crowd and gifted her a cap, signed it for her and even got a photo clicked.

Evie was back to watch her side play and this time they met Healy again after the contest against England on July 8. Speaking to one of the reporters outside the ground, the young fan had not doubt calling the Australia team the best in the world. She even remembered the first time she met Alyssa Healy and the conversation they had together.

It was not a very good match for Australia as Alice Capsey showcased her exceptional skills to power England to their second consecutive win over the Aussies. Lord’s was packed with spectators and this win threw open the women’s Ashes alive.

Capsey was in her elements as she smoked an impressive 46 runs off just 24 deliveries, receiving valuable support from vice-captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt, who contributed 25 runs off 25 balls. Together, the duo guided England to a revised target of 119 runs in 14 overs.

Earlier in the day, Ellyse Perry (34 off 25) and Grace Harris (25 off 15) played crucial roles in lifting Australia's total to 155 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Their partnership was instrumental in Australia getting to this score after they were sent into bat by England captain Heather Knight.

Which team will now clinch the Ashes will be decided in the three-game one-day leg, which begins in Bristol on Wednesday, July 12.

