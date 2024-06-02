Fan Invades Pitch To Hug Rohit Sharma During Ind vs Ban Warm-Up Match In New York, Cricketer Asks Security To Be Kind- Watch

Another fan breaching incident occurred during the India vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The fan sprinted across the pitch to reach the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, hugging him before being tackled by security personnel. Rohit Sharma was seen urging the officials to handle the fan gently. The fan was then escorted off the field by the authorities.

The fan who breached the field and hugged Rohit Sharma was taken down by the USA police.



Remarkably, this was the third time this year that a fan had breached security to meet Rohit Sharma. Earlier instances occurred during the home Test series against England, where a fan approached Rohit and touched his feet during the Hyderabad game, and in Mumbai Indians' first match in IPL 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024: India's Impressive Performance In Warm-Up Match

India's Performance in the Warm-Up Game India showcased an impressive performance in their only warm-up game before starting their T20 World Cup campaign, defeating Bangladesh by 60 runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya led with aggressive batting, helping India post a total of 182 for five. The bowlers then delivered a clinical performance, restricting Bangladesh to just 122 for nine in 20 overs.