Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754243
NewsCricket
ROHIT SHARMA

Fan Invades Pitch To Hug Rohit Sharma During Ind vs Ban Warm-Up Match In New York, Cricketer Asks Security To Be Kind- Watch

A fan breached security to hug Rohit Sharma during the Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup warm-up match in New York. Rohit requested officials be gentle.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fan Invades Pitch To Hug Rohit Sharma During Ind vs Ban Warm-Up Match In New York, Cricketer Asks Security To Be Kind- Watch

Another fan breaching incident occurred during the India vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The fan sprinted across the pitch to reach the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, hugging him before being tackled by security personnel. Rohit Sharma was seen urging the officials to handle the fan gently. The fan was then escorted off the field by the authorities.

This incident took place during Bangladesh's chase against India. The fan managed to hug the Indian captain before being subdued and handcuffed by two policemen, with Rohit appealing for the fan to be treated kindly. The video of this encounter quickly went viral on social media.

Remarkably, this was the third time this year that a fan had breached security to meet Rohit Sharma. Earlier instances occurred during the home Test series against England, where a fan approached Rohit and touched his feet during the Hyderabad game, and in Mumbai Indians' first match in IPL 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024: India's Impressive Performance In Warm-Up Match 

India's Performance in the Warm-Up Game India showcased an impressive performance in their only warm-up game before starting their T20 World Cup campaign, defeating Bangladesh by 60 runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya led with aggressive batting, helping India post a total of 182 for five. The bowlers then delivered a clinical performance, restricting Bangladesh to just 122 for nine in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?