Fans get angry after Yuvraj Singh urges people to help Shahid Afridi's foundation

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday (March 31, 2020) triggered his Twitter family after he announced that he is supporting the Shahid Afridi foundation in these 'testing times'. He also urged people to come forward and donate to Afridi's foundation that is helping people in Pakistan to foght the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Indian all-rounder wrote, "These are testing times, it`s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of COVID-19. Pls donate on donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh"

This comes after former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on March 29 had praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances. Bhajji also took to Twitter and said, "The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can http://donatekarona.com for covid19."

The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can https://t.co/t9OvfEPp79 for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/sB2fxCAQqY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2020

After being nominated by Harbhajan, Yuvi said in the video,"Harbhajan Singh has nominated me to make this video. It's important to be together at this time. The governments of all countries are working to fight against coronavirus."

Yuvi added, "The people are in pain. Many aren't getting proper food as well. Like Harbhajan said, the SA Foundation in Pakistan is doing a tremendous job in helping the poor people. My foundation, YouWeCan is also associated with the cause. We have also raised more than Rs 1.5 crore in collaboration. We will all work together to beat this disease."

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

This helping gesture didn't land well on Twitter for Yuvi and Bhajji as Twitter fans started mocking both of them with one fan saying, "Not done! He runs propaganda against India and is one of the most hateful Pakistani celeb and you are supporting him?"

Another fan said, "So sorry and shameful to feel that i used to be your fan .. :("

"दूध माँगो तो खीर देंगे, इन पाकिस्तानियो को पैसा दिया तो सूर्यवंशम वाली खीर देंगें," added another.

The anger in fans was so huge that one of them even said, "Yeah I will donate my hard earned money to a Pakistani who may sponsor terrorist attack in India. Lost all the respect Yuvi."

The whole world has come to standstill as the deadly coronavirus has taken over 40,708 lives and infected 8,26,222 people globally.

While India's COVID-19 cases stand at 1,397 woth 35 deaths, the coronavirus has infected 1,914 people in Pakistan with 32 people succumbing to the virus.