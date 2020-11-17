हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sherfane Rutherford

Fans left in astonishment as Sherfane Rutherford wears Mumbai Indians' gloves in PSL match, Look!

Rutherford was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad which won the IPL 2020 title. Last week, Rutherford had landed in Pakistan for the PSL, wearing a Mumbai Indians kit.

Fans left in astonishment as Sherfane Rutherford wears Mumbai Indians&#039; gloves in PSL match, Look!
Screen grab

In the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) Playoffs Qualifier 1 game between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans on Saturday (November 14), a very strange sight caught the eye of the fans, leaving them very surprised.

West Indian cricketer Sherfane Rutherford, plating for Karachi Kings, came out to bat wearing gloves which were actually from the Mumbai Indians kit. Rutherford was a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the recently concluded IPL 2020, where Mumbai emerged victorious.

Several cricket fans took notice of the same and trolled both Rutherford and his side Karachi Kings for the same.

The hilarious incident occurs after another similar and equally funny incident had taken place a few days earlier. Last week, Rutherford landed in Pakistan for the PSL, in Mumbai Indians’ jacket and mask, drawing a similar response from the Pakistani cricket fans.

While Rutherford seems like a hardcore Mumbai Indians’ fans, he didn’t get a single game for the star-studded Mumbai lineup as they cruised to a record-extending fifth IPL title.

In this crucial Qualifier game of the PSL, Rutherford played a starring role. While the 22-year-old was dismissed just for 1 in the regular overs – he was the hero for Karachi in the Super Over. The match was tied as both sides made 141 but then Rutherford scored 11 off 4 balls in the Super Over, taking his side to 13 runs. In reply, Multan could manage just 9 runs from their six balls.

Karachi Kings thus won the game in the one-over eliminator and moved to the PSL Final. They will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL Final later tonight (November 17).

