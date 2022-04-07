IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) faced a horrific defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 6 (Wednesday) courtesy a brutual display of batting from Pat Cummins, who equalled KL Rahul's record of fastest fifty (14 balls) in the IPL.

After KKR's third win of the season, Cummins got flooded with tweets and praises, while MI were getting tagged with memes and trolls.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also shared his view on Twitter, writing: "Moonh se nivala cheen liya , sorry vada pav cheen liya. Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting, 15 ball 56 …Jeera Batti #MIvKKR."

Following his tweet, fans of Rohit Sharma were not impressed and thought that Sehwag was taking a dig at the MI and India skipper.

Checkout the tweets below:

bhai toh hum panditon se aisa mazaak naa kare.. bhaari pad sakta hai.. aur konsa rohit sharma sehwag ki saali lagta hai — Jesse Pinkman 4.0(@Mayhememe) April 7, 2022

Not two

Thousands are justifying sehwag just because they hate rohit — crickaddict45 (@crickaddict45) April 7, 2022

Even as a Sehwag fan, I agree about Rohit being better in LOI. But the moment you touched on tests, you discredited yourself as just another fan boy with agendas. — Mandeep Singh Jouhal (@maddyj_lives_on) April 7, 2022

@virendersehwag is just a jealous of @ImRo45 as he is Superior to him.Rohit Sharma is far greater than Virender Sehwag. — Sachin Mhalaskar (@SachinMhalaskar) April 7, 2022

However, Sehwag issued clarification for his tweet expressing that he is a bigger fan of Rohit's batting.

"The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo, I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys," Sehwag tweeted.

As far as the game is concerned, after putting 161 on the board, it looked like MI had the game in control as KKR were 101/5 after 13.1 overs.

However, things changed quickly when Cummins came in. With everyone thinking that MI would finally register their first win of the IPL 2022, Cummins changed the whole scenario in just 2.5 overs. He took the Mumbai Indians bowlers to the cleaners as he smashed an unbeaten innings of 56 in just 15 balls, helping KKR cross the line with enough balls to spare.