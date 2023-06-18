'Far Ahead Of His Time', Sachin Tendulkar Remembers His Dad On Father's Day

Indian cricketers took to social media on Sunday to wish their fathers a happy Father's Day. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that his father "operated with love" and his thinking, values and idea of parenting were "far ahead of his time". "My father was loving, not strict. Instead of fear, he operated with love. He taught me so much and meant the world to me. His thinking, values and his idea of parenting were far ahead of his time. Miss you, Baba!," tweeted Sachin.

Up-and-coming opener Shubman Gill also said that there are no words he can use to explain what he feels about his father. "There's nothing that I can write or say that could possibly explain how I feel about you Dad. You are beyond words for me," said Gill.

Opener KL Rahul also extended his wishes to his father and father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty. "Grateful for the love, wisdom, strength and guidance from two of the most important men in my life. Happy Father's Day," tweeted Rahul.

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also extended Father's Day wishes to his dad. "Happy Father's Day Papa. Your love is eternal, and though I may miss you everyday, your memory fills my heart with immeasurable love and gratitude. From the heartfelt conversations to the laughter-filled adventures, your presence remains imprinted in every cherished memory and valuable lesson you imparted. Love you always," tweeted Raina.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also extended greetings on Father's Day. "To the pillars of our family, Happy Father's Day! You are both cherished and loved beyond measure! #FathersDay," tweeted Karthik. Mayank Agarwal also shared an adorable picture to wish all the fathers worldwide on this occasion. "Like father like son. Wishing all the wonderful men out there a very Happy #FathersDay," tweeted Mayank.

Young India and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma also wished his father on Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day Papa My inspiration," tweeted Tilak. Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June and this year, the special occasion is being celebrated on June 18.