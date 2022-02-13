Farewell Suresh Raina: CSK fans upset with franchise for not buying 'Chinna Thala', check reactions

CSK mainstay for years Suresh Raina was not picked by the franchise at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He went unsold in the first round and did not found an interest from CSK in the acceleration round as well.

That means this will be the first season when Raina won't feature ifor CSK. He did not play 2020 season but that due to his own unavailability. He may not even play in IPL.

Raina was popularly known as Chinna Thala by the Super Kings fans and with him not there in 2022, the fans have become very emotional. Raina and skipper MS Dhoni's journey in CSK comes to an end.

Here's how fans reacted to Raina not getting picked.

