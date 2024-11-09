The wife of Sanju Samson, Charulatha Remesh was elated and took to her Instagram to laud her husband after he smashed a brilliant century against South Africa. She came up with a wonderful caption, "My forever favorite hero."

The Kerala-based batter became the first batter from India to make two consecutive centuries in the T20I format. Samson took nine years to reach the feat after making his debut for India. Samson hammered a hundred against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on October 12 and followed up with another one in the first T20I match against South Africa in Durban.

"Really enjoyed my time in the middle. Playing it well, maximum utilisation of my current form you can say...The intent, we have been talking about being aggressive and keeping the team ahead of yourselves. Once you play three-four balls you are looking for the boundary, I'm not thinking much, sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn't, happy it worked out well today," Samson said in the post-match presentation.

On the back of a brilliant hundred, Samson made it to the elite list of batters who have made multiple tons as he joined the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul.

"When you have a supporting captain like Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam bhai and VVS Laxman sir, they all support you during failures."

"The communication you get during failures is important. I got a lot of tips from Gautam Bhai and Surya to work on. They would say, your play against spin needs improvement. Get the spinners from Kerala and play on rough wickets. So if you have the Indian captain on call telling you what to work on, you have the confidence from the skipper that he wants you to do well. So all those small things play a huge role," said Samson.