FBA vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's BPL 2022 Final at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM IST February 18

Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians will fight for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 title in the final on Friday (February 18) at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Barishal have got the better of Victorians before in the Qualifier 1, they won that game by 10 runs. Barishal have a strong and balanced squad with the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Munim Shahriar and Ziaur Rahman, who are well capable of turning aroung the game by themselves.
On the other hand, Comilla Victorians bounced back from the Qualifier 1 defeat and got the better of Chattogram Challengers in the 2nd Qualifier by 7 wickets. All-rounder Sunil Narine opened the batting with an explosive innings of 57 runs off just 16 balls, and his team reached the mark of 149 runs in just 12.5 overs. Victorians are brimming with confidence and will look to get their hands on the trophy.
Match Details
Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians, 2nd Qualifier
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Date & Time: February 18th at 6:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: Fancode
FBA vs COV BPL 2022 Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Nurul Hasan
Batters: Imrul Kayes, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (vc), Munim Shahriar
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine
Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Shafiqul Islam
Captain: Shakib Al Hasan
Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis
FBA vs COV BPL 22 Probable Playing XIs
Fortune Barishal: Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam
Comilla Victorians: Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Imrul Kayes (c), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ariful Haque, Sunil Narine, Shohidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony