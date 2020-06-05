Feeling really itchy at home, want to go out and play: Ravichandran Ashwin

After being forced to confine to home for more than two months due to coronavirus pandemic, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he is feeling extremely itchy at the moment and is eager to go out and play.

The 33-year-old's comments came during an interaction with Sadhguru which was premiered on social media.

During the interaction, Ashwin revealed that he was fine during the initial stages of the COVID-19 lockdown, but the break is now making him feel itchy inside the home.

"Initially I felt like I was okay, but now I'm getting really itchy. I want to go out and play, or do something like that, I am getting really itchy inside the house," Ashwin told Sadhguru.

"Tamil Nadu was well controlled in the first three weeks but now it is going off," Sadhguru said in reply.

Ashwin was playing the host during the conversation and he put forth numerous questions to Sadhguru regarding the current situation across the country due to coronavirus and other related topics.

Meanwhile, Ashwin also asked Sadhguru about his cricket abilities. The Indian off-spinned asked him if he is a batsman or a bowler.

To which, Sadhguru replied,"I was an all-rounder in the school. But once I went to college I got more involved in field hockey and kind of dropped my cricket."

Ashwin was due to represent Delhi Capitals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the lucrative T20 tournament indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, the BCCI had said in May that it will not rush things and is ready to wait further before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players despite the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but without spectators.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far affected more than 2,26,700 people in India and claimed the lives of 6,348 in the country.

In Tamil Nadu, the pandemic has affected more than 25,800 people and registered 208 deaths.