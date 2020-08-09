हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kuldeep Yadav

'Feels great to be back': Kuldeep Yadav hits the gym in style

Kuldeep made his last appearance for the national side during a One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton in February this year.

Image Credits: Twitter/@imkuldeep18

While India are yet to resume international cricket after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic,Chinaman bowler Kuldeev Yadav has hit the gym for the first time after the enforced-break.

The 25-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of him from the gym.

Along with the picture, Kuldeep also expressed his delightment to return to the gym.

"It's been a while but feels great to be back in the gym," he wrote.

He has bagged 24 wickets in six Tests, 104 wickets in 60 ODIs and 39 wickets in 20 matches he played for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game.

Kuldeep is now all set to represent Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will now be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the wake of coronavirus crises from September 19 to November 10.

Earlier, the 13th edition of IPL--which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the pandemic situation.

 

 

