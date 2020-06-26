Felt like myself after long time, says Rohit Sharma after resuming outdoor training

While international cricket across the globe is yet to begin, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has finally returned to outdoor training after a long gap due to coronavirus pandemic that still continues to threaten the world.

The 33-year-old took to his official Instagram account and shared the photo from his first outdoor workout session after relaxations in coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing the picture, Rohit admitted that it was a good experience to be back on the park, adding that he felt like himself after a long time.

"Good to be back on the park getting some work done.felt like myself after a long time," the Indian opener said.

Recently, Rohit completed his 13 years of international cricket on June 23,2020.He made his debut for India during an ODI match against Ireland at Belfast on this date in 2007.

Rohit took to official Twitter handle to thank his loved ones as well as his fans for always supporting him in living his drream.

"Grateful for 13 amazing years and counting... never thought that playing in the gullies of Borivali would lead to this some day, me living my dream," the Indian opener had tweeted.

Rohit last appeared for Indiaduring a T20I series against New Zealand in February before a hamstring injury ruled him out of action amd coronavirus pandemic further delayed his return.

Rohit was slated to lead four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally scheduled to take place from March 24 to May 29. However, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in April due to coronavirus pandemic.