FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo pens heartfelt NOTE for husband after win, check HERE

Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo penned down a heartfelt note after the FIFA World Cup 2022 win over France and thanked her husband for teaching the value of ‘never giving up’. Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo posted a photo on her Instagram which had her celebrating the World Cup win with her husband and kids.

“CHAMPIONS! I don’t even know how to start.. pride greater that we feel for you @leomessi thank you for teaching us to never give up, you have to fight to the end,” the caption on Antonella’s post read. “We know what you suffered so many years, what you wanted to get!!! Let’s go Argentina.”

Messi has managed to achieve what Maradona did in 1986 and dominated the World Cup for Argentina. He scored seven goals and embraced the responsibility of leading his team out after a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage and ended up with the ‘Golden Ball’ award.

In what may come as a relief to millions of football fans across the world, Argentine talisman Lionel Messi has announced that he will continue to play football for Argentina after securing the 2022 FIFA World Cup title with his national team, defeating France.

“No, I’m not going to retiring from the Argentina national team," he told TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal website. “I want to continue playing as a champion.”

The Argentina legend also said he had a feeling he was going to win the tournament this time around. On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.

After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties. Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker’s World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties.

Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

(with ANI inputs)