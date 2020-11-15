Finalists of ICC World Test Championship to be decided by percentage of points earned: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will reportedly decide the finalists for their inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) based on the percentage of points earned by the sides in the matches they have actually contested.

Though the final approval on this will be taken by the chief executives' committee, the cricket committee of the world's cricket governing body is reportedly considering the proposal for the first edition of the championship which has been distrupted severely by the coronavirus pandemic, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Meanwhile, the committee was also mulling to treat the Tests which were not played in the last eight months due to COVID-19 as draws and split the points but it was ruled out.

The inaugural edition of the WTC got underway on August 1, 2019. According to the format, the top nine Test teams in the world – Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies – will compete in 71 Test matches across 27 series, played over two years.

Each series counts for 120 points, distributed over the number of matches in a series. For example, a two-match series will mean 60 points for each Test while a three-match series will give 40 points to each Test match. A tie will be 50% of the points available, whilst a draw will be a 3:1 points ratio.

The teams who will take the top two spots will contest in the ICC World Test Championship Final in June 2021 in the United Kingdom and the winners will be crowned ICC World Test Champions.

However, if the new proposal comes into force, India will get to 480 points and 66.67 per cent in case they lose all four Test matches against Australia and win all the five games against England.

“If they win all five against England and lose 3-1 to Australia, they’ll have 510 points and 70.83 per cent (marginally ahead of New Zealand’s maximum possible score)," the report said.

Meanwhile, if India complete a five-match series sweep against England and slump to 0-2 defeat against Australia, they will reach 500 points and 69.44 per cent.

In another scenario, even two draws against Australia won't be enough for India if New Zealand sweep 240 points at their own den.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will receive 420 points i.e 70 per cent and can make it to the WTC finals if they manage to clinch home series against West Indies and Pakistan.

India are slated to play four-match Test series against Australia Down Under in January before they will head home to host England in the five-match Test series.The results of the two series will decide the finalists of the inaugural edition of the WTC.

India are currently placed at the top spot with 360 points in the WTC standings with seven wins from nine matches they have played so far in the four series. Australia (296) and England (292) are occupying second and third spot, respectively.