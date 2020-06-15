हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Finnish Premier League 2020

Finnish Premier League 2020: Empire CC vs Vantaa CC, best Dream11 team prediction

Notably, Finnish Premier League became the fourth cricket tournament to take place amid the coronavirus crises after cricket leagues in Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league.

Finnish Premier League 2020: Empire CC vs Vantaa CC, best Dream11 team prediction
Representational Image

Empire CC will square off with Vantaa CC in the 12th match of the ongoing 2020 Finnish Premier League 2020 on Monday.

The clash will take place at 08:30 p.m IST at the the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava and will be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

Empire Cricket Club are currently standing at the third spot after winning both of the matches they have played so far.The club is in pretty good form and will look to continue the momentum going into the the upcoming clash.

Vanta CC, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom half of the table after losing one match they have played so far. The cricket club will look to put up a much-improved performance against ECC in order to clinch first win of the tournament.

Empire CC vs Vantaa CC,best Dream11 team prediction:

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans (captain)

Batsmen: T Senanayake, S Peththahandi, Vanraaj Padhaal

Allrounders: AH Warsha Mohamed, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher

Bowlers: Raaz Mohammad, Lahiru Liyange, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Kushagra Bhatnagar

Probable XIs:

Empire CC XI:

Jonathan Scamans (wk), Zeerak Ijaz (c), Muhammad Imran, Richard Savage, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Vanraj Padhaal, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Abdul Ghaffar, and Kushagra Bhatnagar

Vantaa CC XI:

Ursan Tavernier (wk), Ravi Kahingala (c), Manoj Achchige, Chanaka Jayasinge, Shiran Fernando, Kasun Pasikku, Ameer Warsha, Madura Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Nidelage, Lahiru Liyanage, and Nalaka Hangamuwe

