Finnish Premier League 2020: SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti vs FPC Finnish Pakistan CC, Dream11 team prediction

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will lock horns with FPC Finnish Pakistan CC in Match 11 of the Finnish T20 Premier League 2020 on Saturday.

The clash will take place on June 13 at 4.30 pm IST at Kerava National Cricket Ground.

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti are currently standing at the second spot in the standing with two victories from as many games. SKK defeated GYM Helsinki Gymkhana in the opening match before sweeping aside Greater Helsinki CC in the last clash.

FPC Finnish Pakistan CC, on the other hand, are placed at the sixth spot in the eight-point table after winning one out of two matches they have played so far.

Notably, Finnish Premier League became the fourth cricket tournament to take place amid the coronavirus crises after cricket leagues in Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league.

SKK vs FPC, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wicket-keepers: Areeb Abdul Quadir

Batsmen: Manoj Thavayogarajah, Khalid Saeed,Y Ghous

Allrounders: Qaiser Siddique (captain), Peter Gallagher, Bilal Khan, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar

Bowlers: Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Raja Waqas,Adil Khan

Probable XIs:

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti – Areeb Abdul Quadir (wk), Qaiser Siddique (c), Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mira Zheeshan Baig, Jake Goodwin, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Atif Rasheed, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, and Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam

FPC Finnish Pakistani CC – Muhammad Aqeel (wk), Bilal Khan(c), Waseem Qureshi, Aqib Qureshi, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Raees Ahmed, Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Subah Sadaqat, Jaree Junbah, and Adil Khan

The two squads are as follows:

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti Squad:

Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Areeb Quadir, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallgher, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Manoj Thauayogarajah, Qaiser Siddique, Raja Waqas, Yathu Vijayaratnam, Nirav Shah, Jordan OBrien, Kamalraj Chadrasekeran, Andrew Armitage.

FPC Finnish Pakistani CC Squad:

Waseem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Miskeen Jatoi, Nadeem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Kashif Shaukat, M Aqeel, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Khalid Saeed, Adil Khan, Saadat Karim, Z Waheed, Y Ghous