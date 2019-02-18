Fit-again Prithvi Shaw set to make return at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury in December last year, is all set to return to action in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this month.

The 19-year-old had a dream debut for India in October 2018 as he struck a blistering century during the first Test against West Indies, something which also made skipper Virat Kohli to say that none of the current batsmen in the squad was even 10 percent of what Shaw is at 18-19.

However, Shaw was subsequently forced to miss the four-match Test series against Australia after twisting his ankle while attempting to take a catch off Australian opener Max Bryant on the deep midwicket boundary during the third day of the tour match. India eventually won the series against Tim Paine's side by 2-1.

Besides the young Indian opener, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has also returned to training after a long battle with shoulder issues. However, Bengal are yet to announce whether Saha will be a part of the team or not.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has not been selected for the upcoming five-match home ODI series against Australia, will lead the Mumbai side in India's domestic T20 competition and he will hope to put up a good performance in order to attract the national selectors' attention ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

While Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur have also been named in the Mumbai squad, Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma--who has not appeared in competitive cricket since early January--will also return to action to lead the defending T20 champions Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal (Karnataka), Manish Pandey (Karnataka), Ravichandran Ashwin (Tamil Nadu), Karun Nair (Karnataka) and Vijay Shankar (Tamil Nadu) will also be seen in action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to be held from February 21 to March 14.