Fit-again Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya recalled in India squad for South Africa ODIs

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have returned to the 15-member national squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa after recovering fully from their respective injuries.

Dhawan has been out of action since picking up a shoulder injury during the third and final ODI against Australia which the Men in Blue went on to win by seven wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-1 in January this year.

Pandya, on the other hand, is making a comeback to the game after a long gap of almost 5 months. The all-rounder, whose last international assignment came during a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019, was out of action since undergoing back surgery in the UK in October last year.

Meanwhile, senior seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also made his way back into the ODI squad after recovering from hernia surgery.

Star opener Rohit Sharma will continue to miss the upcoming series against South Africa as he is still recovering from a calf injury which he sustained during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli will continue to lead the Indian squad against South Africa.

The two sides are slated to lock horns in a three-match series, beginning December 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The Indian ODI squad is as follows:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.