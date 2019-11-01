Fit-again Smriti Mandhana to join India squad ahead of 2nd West Indies ODI

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhan, who has recovered fully from a toe injury which she sustained during a training session, is all set to join the national squad ahead of the second ODI of the of the three-match series against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on November 3.

The 23-year-old suffered a fracture on his right toe while batting in the nets ahead of the three-match ODI series against South Africa last month, which India went on to win by 3-0.

It is still not known whether Mandhana-- who will be leaving for the Caribbean on November 2--will play the second and third ODIs against West Indies, ESPNcricinfo reported.

However, T20I vice-captain Mandhana, who was earlier named in both ODI and T20I Indian squads against the West Indies, is most likely to feature in the subsequent five-match T20I series between the two sides. Notably, the T20I series between India and West Indies will serve as the hosts' final assignment this year.

Earlier, seam-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was called up in the national ODI squad as a replacement for injured opener Mandhana for the ODI series against South Africa.