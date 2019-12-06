Fit-again Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme cleared to play against Australia

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who were both recovering from their respective injuries, have been cleared to make a return to the national side for the three-match Test series against Australia, beginning December 12 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Earlier, Boult strained one of the muscles overlying his ribs on his right-hand side on the fifth and final day of New Zealand's opening Test against England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test against England in Hamilton.

De Grandhomme, on the other hand, too missed the second England Test after sustaining a tear to his left lower abdominal muscle during England's second innings in the opening match.

However, New Zealand Cricket now confirmed that the duo has recovered from their respective injuries and will travel with the national side for the first Australia Test.

"INJURY UPDATE | Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme are both making good progress with their injuries and successfully trained today at Bay Oval. The pair will travel with the team to Perth tomorrow. #AUSvNZ," New Zealand Cricket wrote on its official Twitter handle.

INJURY UPDATE | Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme are both making good progress with their injuries and successfully trained today at Bay Oval. The pair will travel with the team to Perth tomorrow. #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/ROdtvaofvL — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 6, 2019

Earlier, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead expressed confidence on the duo's comeback to the team.

"I don't know if I'm really confident, but I'm quietly optimistic they're tracking where we want them to be," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Stead as saying.

The duo's return is expected to further boost the confidence of the New Zealand team, who has been unbeaten in their last seven series in the longest format of the game.

Notably, de Grandhomme is currently ranked at the ninth spot in the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders, Boult has been New Zealand's premier fast bowler across all three formats of the game.