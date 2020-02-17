Fit-again Trent Boult returns to New Zealand squad for lone India Tests

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult has been recalled in the 13-member national squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against India after recovering fully from a broken hand.

The 30-year-old sustained an injury to his right hand during New Zealand's Boxing Day Test of the three-match series against Australia which the home side went on to win by 247 runs.

Since then, Boult has been out of action and also forced to miss the final Test of the Australia series as well as New Zealand's limited-overs leg of the India tour earlier this month.

Boult will join left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner in the pace attack.

Besides them, uncapped fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has also got a nod in the Test squad after his impressive performance in the domestic cricket.

Earlier this month, Jamieson made his international debut for New Zealand during ODI series against India--where he notched up an unbeaten 25 besides finishing with two wickets for 42 runs in the second ODI which also earned him the Player of the Match award.

Meanwhile, opening batsman Jeet Raval and pacer Matt Henry have been left out of the Test squad for India matches.

Reflecting on the squad, coach Gary Stead said that the team has been chosen depending on the pitch conditions at the Basin Reserve.

“With a squad of 13.We’ve put a priority on balance and making sure we have the needed variety and different options depending on the pitch conditions at the Basin Reserve," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Stead as saying.

India will take on New Zealand in the two-match Test series, beginning February 21 at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The full New Zealand squad is as follows:

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell.