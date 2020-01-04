हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England Vs South Africa

Five South African players released for first-class duty

South Africa are currently leading the four-match Test series against England after their crushing 107-run win in the opening match at SuperSport Park in Centurion.   

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

The South African players who are not playing in the ongoing second Test of the four-match series against England have been released from the squad in order to allow them to play for their respective franchises. 

The players who have been released for the next round of domestic franchise four-day series are namely Temba Bavuma (Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Beuran Hendricks (Lions) and Rudi Second (Warriors). 

Test vice-captain Bavuma has not featured for South Africa in the ongoing Test series against England after recently recovering from a knee injury. The South Africa middle-order batsman was replaced by his Lions teammate Rassie van der Dussen in the opening Test.

Bavuma will now feature for Lions in their upcoming four-day clash against the Knights at the Wanderers, while he would also look to earn his place back in South Africa's Playing XI for the third Test in Port Elizabeth starting on January 16.

While four-Test veteran Andile Phehlukwayo made his last appearance in the longest format of the game during the home series against India in January 2018, wicketkeeper Rudi Second and seam bowlers Beuran Hendricks and Dane Paterson are all uncapped.

The next round of domestic four-day series will begin from January 6.

Meanwhile, South Africa are currently leading the four-match Test series against England after their crushing 107-run win in the opening match at SuperSport Park in Centurion. 

 

 

England Vs South Africa, Temba Bavuma, Cricket, Andile Phehlukwayo
