Flying Ants Stop Play: IND vs SA 3rd T20I Suspended For 30 Minutes, Viral Video Shows Bizarre Invasion - Watch

In a bizarre turn of events, the third T20I between India and South Africa was suspended for nearly 30 minutes due to an unexpected invasion of flying ants. Taking place at the iconic SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13, 2024, the interruption came just as South Africa began their chase of India’s towering total of 220. Despite the unusual delay, the match offered high-octane moments, particularly from India’s young star Tilak Varma, whose century set the stage for a memorable game.

November 13, 2024

A Storm of Flying Ants Pauses Play

With South Africa one over into their chase, players and officials began noticing an unusual disturbance: swarms of flying ants hovering over the field. The sheer density of these insects quickly became unmanageable, obstructing players’ vision and affecting their performance. Some ants even made their way into the players’ eyes, causing significant discomfort. After brief discussions between the umpires and captains, officials halted the match to allow ground staff time to disperse the insects, a delay that extended to almost 30 minutes.

This pause became the match’s defining moment, a rarity even in the sometimes unpredictable world of cricket. Flying ants, common in South Africa after recent rains, typically appear in swarms during humid conditions. Despite this, it’s rare to see a cricket match affected to such an extent by insects, making this suspension one for the books.

Tilak Varma Shines with Maiden T20I Century

The storyline of the day, however, was not just about the insects but about the remarkable performance of India’s Tilak Varma, who displayed both resilience and power. After India lost their first wicket early on, Tilak, promoted up the order, joined forces with Abhishek Sharma. Together, they constructed an explosive partnership that amassed 107 runs in just over eight overs. Sharma was eventually dismissed for a brisk 50 off 25 balls, but Tilak continued his assault, finishing with an unbeaten 107 off 56 balls, a stellar innings that included eight fours and seven sixes.

Varma’s innings was nothing short of remarkable, showing an impressive blend of timing and power that had the South African bowlers struggling. His century, the first of his T20I career, made him the 12th Indian player to reach this milestone in T20 Internationals – a testament to his emerging talent and growing confidence on the international stage.

South Africa’s Response: A Rocky Start

With India setting a challenging target of 220, South Africa faced an uphill battle. Their start was hampered not only by the towering score but also by the flying ants’ invasion, which added an unexpected twist to the contest. Once play resumed, the home team’s response was underwhelming in the initial overs, with India’s bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh, applying pressure right from the outset.

Despite the interruption, South Africa’s chase was marked by brief moments of aggression as they tried to gain momentum. However, frequent wickets and the daunting target kept them under constant strain, and their batsmen struggled to maintain the required pace against India’s disciplined bowling.

High-Stakes Match with an Unusual Twist

The game, which India won by 11 runs, encapsulated the unpredictability and drama that T20 cricket has come to represent. Fans were treated not only to a display of power hitting and quick wickets but also to the rare sight of nature intervening in a high-stakes match. The flying ants added a layer of intrigue, reminding everyone that despite the well-controlled environments of modern stadiums, the natural world can still disrupt even the most carefully planned events.

This match was crucial for India as it gave them an unassailable lead in the series, reinforcing their status as a dominant force in T20 cricket. Tilak Varma’s performance particularly stood out, and his rise could signal the beginning of a new era for India’s batting lineup. His ability to stay calm under pressure, even in the face of unusual distractions like flying ants, has marked him as a player to watch in upcoming international fixtures.