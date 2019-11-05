Follow your heart, chase you dreams and savour those parathas, buddy: Virat Kohli's message to '15-year-old Chiku' on 31st birthday

New Delhi: Cricketer Virat Kohli's post on his 31st birthday is a treat to all those who look up to him and dream to achieve something big in life. Kohli, who is currently vacationing in Bhutan with actress wife Anushka Sharma, took to social media to share an old letter which he wrote to himself when he was all of 15.
Sixteen years later, he shared the letter with the caption, "My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year-old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf."
My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019
The letter reads as:
Hi Chiku,
First of all, a very happy birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them. Because not knowing what's in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. you don't realize it today but it's more about the journey than the destination. And the journey is SUPER!
What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it and when it comes and never take what you have for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself to rise. And if at first, you don't, try again.
You will be loved by many and will be disliked too. By some who don't even know you. Don't care about them, keep believing in yourself.
Isn't the letter just a perfect treat to his fans?
Birthday wishes are pouring in for the Indian captain from all walks of life and he is one of the top trends on Twitter on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Anushka shared this from their Bhutan sojourn. The post has sent the internet into a meltdown.
Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever
Kohli has been rested from the ongoing three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh.
Happy birthday, Virat Kohli!