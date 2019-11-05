Follow your heart, chase you dreams and savour those parathas, buddy: Virat Kohli's message to '15-year-old Chiku' on 31st birthday

New Delhi: Cricketer Virat Kohli's post on his 31st birthday is a treat to all those who look up to him and dream to achieve something big in life. Kohli, who is currently vacationing in Bhutan with actress wife Anushka Sharma, took to social media to share an old letter which he wrote to himself when he was all of 15.

Sixteen years later, he shared the letter with the caption, "My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year-old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf."

My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

The letter reads as:

Hi Chiku,

First of all, a very happy birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them. Because not knowing what's in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. you don't realize it today but it's more about the journey than the destination. And the journey is SUPER!

What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it and when it comes and never take what you have for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself to rise. And if at first, you don't, try again.

You will be loved by many and will be disliked too. By some who don't even know you. Don't care about them, keep believing in yourself.

