'Foodies' Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Share PIC From Vacation In Caribbean Islands, Reveal Their Favourite Cafe In Barbados

India's cricket star Virat Kohli shared the pic of his favourite cafe he visited on India's tour of West Indies. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Must visit in Barbados, Cafe Alamer18, some of the best food we ever ate." In the photo, one can see Virat posing with the Menu board of the Cafe with wife Anushka by his side. Looking at the Menu, one understands that the Cafe offers Pasta, Spaghetti and other meat items.

Virat and Anushka are donning casual outfits. The pic seems be from the time spent by Virat and Anushka after the ODI leg came to an end in West Indies. Virat took part in the Tests and ODIs against West Indies and after spending some relaxing time over there, came back to India using a Chartered Flight.

Take a look at the picture shared by Virat and Anushka at their favourite restaurant in Barbados:

Kohli will be seen next in Asia Cup 2023. India last won the tournament in 2018, which was also a fifty-over World Cup. He has got a nice break before a packed cricket calendar coming up. India's Asia Cup campaign begins on September 2 with the game against arch-rivals Pakistan at Kandy. Kohli, currently ranked 9 in the ICC ODI Batting Rakings, will be looking to make tons of runs in the upcoming tournaments, to raise his stock.

Last time Kohli played against Pakistan, at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, he played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 82 off 53 balls. He will be looking to continue putting up his best show in the game vs Pakistan.

Talking about his wife Anushka, she is currently working on the post-production of her upcoming film named 'Chakda Xpress', which is a biopic of Jhulan Goswami. In the film, Anushka is playing the role of Jhulan, and learnt some cricket from husband Kohli. Anushka and Kohli have been biggest cheerleaders of each other in their respective careers. Anushka is seen often during the India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) matches and can be super emotional when Kohli does well or not. Kohli too does not mind sharing his thoughts and praising Anushka's performance in the films.

Kohli, in the past, has also spoken about what positive impact Anushka has made on his life. From giving important to family, to toning down his anger to giving fitness a priority, Virat has learnt it all from Anushka.