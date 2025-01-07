'For Those Who...': Yuzvendra Chahal Drops Another Cryptic Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma

Amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has shared another cryptic social media post, reigniting speculation about his personal life.



Chahal and Dhanashree, a popular choreographer and social media influencer, tied the knot in December 2020 in a lavish ceremony. Their fans on social media have witnessed many heart-warming moments between the popular couple from time to time. However, their relationship has been under scrutiny lately.

Many reports indicate that Chahal and Dhanashree are heading towards separation after nearly five years of marriage. As per sources close to the couple, Dhanashree and Chahal have been living separately for some months.

According to reports, Chahal has deleted all pictures with Dhanashree from his social media account which have added fuel to the rumors. However, Dhanashree continues to keep Chahal's pictures on social media.

On Tuesday, December 7, Chahal dropped a Cryptic post on social media.

"Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise" - Socrates, Chahal posted on his Instagram story, leaving fans intrigued.

Interestingly, Dhanashree and Chahal have unfollowed each other on Instagram, which have intensified the divorce rumours.

Earlier on January 4, Chahal shared his first cryptic post on his Instagram story, writing: "Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always."

Despite the growing divorce rumors, neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has commented publicly on the matter, leaving fans curious and concerned about the state of their marriage.